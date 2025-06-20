Drainage improvements on council agenda for Monday

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council will consider a resolution to address drainage improvements along Mountain Lane and Montevallo Lane during Monday night's meeting.

If the resolution is approved, the city will move forward with a change order with CB&A Construction on the project.

Councilors will also discuss authorizing the sale of surplus property.

To watch the meeting live at 7 p.m. Monday night, go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.