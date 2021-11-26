City Council approves CSpire agreement, traffic and construction items

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 2

The Mountain Brook City Council, at its regular meeting for Mon., Nov. 22, voted to approve several items.

Members passed a resolution to execute a non-exclusive franchise agreement with CSpire that will allow the company to offer telecommunications services — including fiber optics and internet services — in the city. The initial period of the franchise will be 10 years.

The council passed a resolution approving several change orders submitted by Goodwyn Mills Cawood for Phase 2 improvements underway at the Athletic Complex. The changes amount to about $104,000 and include a new storm pipe and drain, some electrical work and a rerouted water line. The work will be done by Clements Dean Building Company.

Members voted to execute an agreement between the city and Lower Bros Tennis Courts to repair and resurface two tennis courts at Mountain Brook High School. The work is expected to take about two weeks. The company is to repair indentations and cracks to a level surface on the courts, which were damaged, and then recolor them as they were originally. The cost will be about $8,500.

The council accepted a proposal from Schoel Engineering Company for civil and structural engineering services for the Greenway Road area drainage improvements. Schoel, among other tasks, is to create final design drawings of a culvert improvement project at Greenway Road and assist the city in the public bidding process for the job. The total cost of the work will be about $12,000.

The council authorized an agreement between the city and Stone & Sons Electrical Contractors to modify the traffic signals at the intersection of Montclair Road at Memory Lane and Morningside Drive at a cost of $15,000. The council agreed at its previous meeting on Nov. 8 to allow Richard Caudle of Skipper Consultants to move forward with these improvements for safety reasons.

Caudle said there have been five crashes at the intersection the last five years involving vehicles turning left from Montclair Road westbound onto Memory Lane and vehicles traveling on Montclair Road eastbound. There’s a “significant visibility issue” for drivers making that left turn, he said on Nov. 8.

Drivers are currently allowed to make that left turn on a regular green signal. However, Caudle recommended that signal be changed to allow left turns only with a green arrow.

Stone & Sons will Install for new signal heads two new signs, modify existing striping and make all required cabinet modifications at the intersection to implement the new plan.

Members authorized the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the city and Jefferson County Commission with respect to storm debris removal and monitoring services. This will allow the city to take part in contracts for debris removal in times of emergency that are pre-negotiated for municipalities by the Alabama Country Commission Association.

The next regular council meeting is Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.