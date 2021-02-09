City Council approves list of new paving projects

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Monday, Feb. 8 — approved a list of city streets to be paved in Fiscal Year 2021, approved the purchase of new lights for the field at Mountain Brook Elementary and passed a resolution to close Canterbury Road at the intersection with Village Circle indefinitely.

STREET PAVING

Ronnie Vaughn, the city’s director of Public Works, told the council that the following streets will be paved by Dunn Construction:

English Village Lane

23rd Street

Peacock Lane

Park Lane

Country Club Road (Ridge Drive to Montclair)

Sheridan Drive

Crestwood Drive

Crestview Drive & Circle

Delmar Terrace

Sheridan Place

Southwood Road

Grand Rock Road

Grand Rock Circle

Robin Drive

North Wood Ridge Road (dip)

Green Valley Road (city limits to Highway 280).

“I think it's a good list,” Vaughn told members. “I think we’re in good shape. We're really excited about it.”

The cost of the paving will be about $750,000, Vaughn told Village Living.

The paving jobs are well within the budget, he told the council. “So there’s a little wiggle room if we see something else while they’re out there.”

Dunn may start the work in the spring, said Vaughn, who plans to start sending out letters to the utility companies next week.

LIGHTS FOR MBE

The council passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of light fixtures and equipment manufactured by Cooper Lighting from Lighting Solutions of Alabama for $90,000.

Members also passed a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Stone and Sons Electrical Contractors to install the lights.

Alabama State Senator Dan Roberts provided about $53,000 to help pay for the project, City Manager Sam Gaston told Village Living.

CLOSING CANTERBURY ROAD

The council voted to close Canterbury Road at the intersection with Village Circle indefinitely. The road has actually been closed on a temporary basis since July 2017. City officials have said in recent months that it is necessary to close the road to solve some traffic flow issues that would interfere with the long-awaited construction in about 2022 of two traffic roundabouts in Mountain Brook Village near the exit from U.S. 280.

The next regular meeting of the council is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

LOOK FOR UPDATES TO THIS POST WITH MORE INFORMATION FROM THE FEB. 8 MEETING.