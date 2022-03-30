City Council awards bid for long-awaited bridge

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston listens to a discussion during the Mountain Brook City Council pre-meeting on Monday, March 28.

Lloyd Shelton could be forgiven for asking if the bridge replacement on Caldwell Mill Road over Little Shades Creek is really going to happen.

The Mountain Brook city councilman, like so many in the city, have been waiting a long time for that project to come to fruition.

But there is now a light at the end of the tunnel as the city council Monday night awarded the bid for the long-awaited bridge replacement.

"We started designing this project ... it was probably 2017, 2018 maybe,” said Blair Perry of Gresham Smith engineering firm, which handles bridge projects for the city. “We had a few challenges along the way, trying to find the right type of structure to go in there, making sure we were giving it the aesthetic treatments that the city wanted.”

Engineers had to go back and design some stone facings for the bridge so it looks like other bridges in Mountain Brook. The project also required getting the Water Works Board to get the water main relocated.

“This project has been under design for probably four or five years,” Perry said. “We're now to the point where we've bid it and are ready to go to construction.”

City Manager Sam Gaston said the original bridge was destroyed in 1995 when remnants of Hurricane Opal roared through as a tropical storm. At that time, the city could only afford to build a single-lane bridge to replace it.

The new bridge will “be a two-lane bridge versus a one lane bridge,” Gaston said. “It will be built and designed so that it can carry our fire trucks and our garbage trucks and very large loads across it – now there's a limit – and then there'll be a walkway for people in that area to be able to safely access the bridge.

“Finally, there's going to be stone put on the exterior on both sides to make it look like one of the old historical bridges that we have here in Mountain Brook,” he continued. “All those things will contribute to that area.”

The entire project will take 220 calendar days, or roughly seven months. Likely there will be three to four months, likely in late summer, during which Caldwell Mill Road will be closed at the bridge site.

Perry said the project is expected to begin on April 25, or sooner if contractor is ready to proceed. Supply chain issues could cause delays.

During the pre-council meeting, council members heard a report about anticipated changes to garbage pickup in the city, which is preparing to go with the Cahaba Solid Waste Authority.

“The company that was selected by the Solid Waste Authority is AmWaste,” Gaston said. “We proposed to make some changes. Right now we have backdoor service. Of course, 30 percent, 35 percent of our residents still to take it to the street.

“This will have people get twice-a-week, curbside service with co-mingling of some trash in the first pickup and then co-mingling of youe recycling in the second pickup,” the city manager said. “The city's decided they're going to use our Public Works Department to pick up the loose leaves instead of contracting with AmWaste on this.”

Mountain Brook has not officially signed a contract with AmWaste but has told the company it is coming and expects to do business with AmWaste on October 1.

The pre-council meeting also included discussion of three proposed sidewalk projects. Mountain Brook will seek a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant to install sidewalks along Montclair Road between Old Country Club and Memory Lane.

Gaston said TAP grants are federal funds that are administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) or the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

Two other sidewalk projects – Brookwood Road from Crosshill to 3629 Brookwood Road and Locksley Drive from North Woodridge to Warrington Road – are too expensive to make TAP grants viable options, the city manager said. Those sidewalk projects will be placed in the proposed fiscal 2023 budget with hopes of getting some work on each.