City Council certifies election of Welch, Smith, both unopposed Aug. 25

× Expand On July 27, 2020, the Mountain Brook City Council certified the election of City Council President Virginia Smith and Mayor Stewart Welch III for new terms beginning in November. Neither candidate is opposed in the August 25 municipal election. Candidate qualifying ended July 21.

Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart H. Welch III and City Council President Virginia Carruthers Smith are both unopposed in the city’s municipal election to be held August 25.

Therefore, the Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Monday, July 27 — voted to certify their election. As part of its consent agenda, members approved a standard Certificate of Election (without opposition) for each candidate.

Beginning the first Monday in November, Welch will begin serving his second 4-year term, and Smith will begin another 4-year term in Council Place 4.

Candidate qualifying for the election ended July 21.

One race will still be contested on August 25. Councilor Philip Black, who is seeking his second term in Council Place 2 after winning election in 2016, will face a single challenger, Gerald A. Garner.

Garner is a former member of the Parks and Recreation Board who was made a full member of the Board of Zoning Adjustment after a vote by the City Council July 13.

The terms of the other three council members — Billy Pritchard, Lloyd Shelton and Alice Womack — continue until 2022.

The Council also voted Monday to ratify a municipal election services agreement between the city and Jefferson County to carry out the August 25 election.

Due to COVID-19, the Council once again met via online video conferencing.

OTHER BUSINESS

Here are a few of the other items passed by the Council on July 27: