City Council changes name of Emmet O'Neal Public Library

The Mountain Brook City Council, at its regular meeting for Monday, July 13, voted unanimously to pass a resolution changing the name of the Emmet O’Neal Public Library in Crestline Village to the O’Neal Library.

The resolution was brought to the council on Monday by Councilor Lloyd Shelton, who serves as the Council's liaison to the Emmet O'Neal Library Board.

It has been discussed recently that Emmet O’Neal, a Florence native who was elected governor of Alabama in 1910 and died in Birmingham in 1922, was an ardent white supremacist.

He was a delegate to the 1901 Alabama Constitutional Convention and said in a speech that year to the Democratic State Executive Committee that the “paramount purpose of the constitutional convention is to lay deep and strong and permanent in the fundamental law of the State the foundation of white supremacy forever in Alabama,” according to bhamwiki.com

The resolution, which passed unanimously, changed the name in order to honor the other members of the O’Neal family who have supported the library.

The Elizabeth and Kirkman O'Neal Foundation donated a library building to the city of Mountain Brook in 1965.

