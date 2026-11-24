× Expand Map courtesy of Sain Associates This map of Mountain Brook Village shows four parking spaces (5, 6, 7 and 8) where the City Council designated a 30-minute time limit for parking. The areas in red allow parking for three hours, while the area in blue along Montevallo Road has unrestricted parking.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday passed an ordinance setting the time limit for four parking spaces on or near Montevallo Road at Mountain Brook Village to 30 minutes.

The four spaces previously had allowed three-hour parking. Signs will be erected within a couple of days designating the new 30-minute spaces; those signs will be covered until the ordinance is enacted.

Council President Billy Pritchard said parking in Mountain Brook’s villages has been the subject of discussion throughout his 26 years in city government.

The council heard the results of a Mountain Brook Village parking study by Sain Associates, which said there is adequate parking in Mountain Brook Village.

John Armstrong, the owner/operator of Village Sportswear, said he takes great issue with it. He said turnover in parking spaces is an issue.

“I think those are the issues that we really are struggling with,” he said. “It sort of misses the point to say you can walk half a mile to get to a store. That's not the way boutique or suburban shopping works. They're not coming there because they've got an appointment with their eye doctor. They're coming there because they want to see if you got anything cute in the store since the last time they stopped there.”

Brenda Meadows, owner of The Lingerie Shoppe, said her business has leased a space on Montevallo Road for 78 years.

“For the 38 years that I have been at The Lingerie Shoppe, parking has been the No. 1 topic of conversation at every merchants meeting we have ever had,” she said.

Armstrong and Meadows expressed concern about patrons of Cala Coffee parking for a long time while working on their laptops. Gerald Garner said he couldn’t support a “witch hunt” against one business.

“This has been an attack on an individual business, which is very difficult for a city or me sitting in this position to all of a sudden agree with that,” Garner said. “Understand our difficult position, trying to make things right and trying to do things appropriately.”

Mayor Graham Smith was absent but texted Garner to say there are 240 spaces with all-day parking for employees of shops in Mountain Brook Village. He added that there’s a map on the city’s website directing motorists to that lot.

“Now that shows me right there if we can get the bandits to do what they're supposed to do, we might alleviate some of these problems,” he said.

After hearing the study, the council considered converting two three-hour spaces to 30 minutes but doubled that after hearing from business owners in that area.

“The problem,” Council President Billy Pritchard said, “is employee parking is not real necessarily convenient. You may have to walk a block or two to get to it. It must be a problem for the employees because ... there are parking places in the employee all-day parking regularly that are not filled.”

The next regular meeting of the city council is 7 p.m. on Dec. 14.