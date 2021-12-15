Mountain Brook City Council honors Tricia Kirk

× Expand Staff photo. Tricia Kirk speaks at the 13th Annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff fundraiser in 2017.On Dec. 13, 2021, the Mountain Brook City Council honored Kirk, a Mountain Brook native, for her two decades of service as president and CEO of The Exceptional Foundation.

The Mountain Brook City Council offered a proclamation at its regular meeting Dec. 13 honoring Mountain Brook native Tricia Kirk for her two decades of service as president and CEO of The Exceptional Foundation in Homewood, a nonprofit that provides badly needed services to people with special needs.

The Exceptional Foundation announced on its Facebook page Nov. 22 that Kirk would retire at the end of the year after about 20 years at the nonprofit and about 40 years of work on behalf of people with intellectual disabilities.

Kirk attended the council meeting at City Hall, and the proclamation was read to attendees by Councilor Billy Pritchard.

“Very few of us can say that we have made a difference, but this young lady has made a incredible difference for a so many people of people in our community and surrounding communities,” Pritchard said.

In 2001, The Exceptional Foundation had 18 participants, but now has over 700 participants each year, according to the proclamation.

Under Kirk’s leadership, the nonprofit has expanded its services to Atlanta, Auburn and Baldwin County, and Kirk has done consulting work for many nonprofits in the United States.

“It’s been a long journey,” Kirk told attendees regarding her time at The Exceptional Foundation.

Kirk praised the support she has received through the years from residents and officials in Mountain Brook, which she called “the greatest place in the world to live.”

And she told the council members, “I can’t thank any of y’all enough for what you do for me as the city of Mountain Brook.”

At press time, an executive search was underway for Kirk’s replacement, according to The Exceptional Foundation’s Facebook page.

For information regarding the position and how to apply, go to exceptionalfoundation.org/president-and-ceo.

New fire station

Members voted to set up a committee to review requests for qualifications from architects interested in handling the planned renovation of Fire Station No. 2. The station — located at 3785 Locksley Drive near Overton Road — is outdated and needs to be replaced, officials say. The committee will consist of the city’s Finance Director Steve Boone, City Council President Virginia Smith, Councilor Alice Womack, Mayor Stewart Welch III, Fire Chief Chris Mullins and City Manager Sam Gaston.

Board reappointment

Members passed a resolution reappointing Noel Dowling to the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment. He will serve through Dec. 31, 2024. Dowling’s current term expired Dec. 31, but he wanted to continue serving, and the other BZA members recommended that he be reappointed, according to a letter to the council from Dana Hazen, the city’s director of planning, building and sustainability.

Other items

The following are among other items approved by the council:

The transfer of $3 million from the city’s 2021 general operations surplus to the various capital projects funds for future expenditures.

A 3-year extension of a parking lease agreement with Chabad of Alabama for a lot on Overton Road. As part of the lease, the city will pave and stripe the lot at a cost of about $12,800.

Two expenditures for the Mountain Brook Police Department — patrol vehicle outfitting and the purchase of Avon gas masks.

The purchase and installation of security cameras at the Athletic Complex, which is currently undergoing renovations.

Next meeting

The next regular meeting of the City Council is scheduled for January 10, with the time of the meeting TBA. For more information, call 205-802-3800 or go to mtnbrook.org/citycouncil