City Council meeting Monday: See what's on the agenda

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Items on the meeting agenda include:

Police Week Proclamation.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing a contract with the Jefferson County Commission for election services in conjunction with the City’s August 26, 2025 general municipal election and September 23, 2025 run-off election, if necessary.

Consideration: Resolution authorizing the sale or disposal of certain surplus property.

Consideration: Resolution accepting the proposal with Brasher Design Studio for the proposal for landscape architecture services with respect to the Canterbury Park sign.

Consideration: Resolution adopting the bond form for the City of Mountain Brook to include demolition contractor.

Consideration: Resolution accepting the basic life and AD&D and LTD coverage renewals for the City.

Consideration: Ordinance amending Chapter 14 of the City Code with respect to fees.

To access the YouTube video go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.