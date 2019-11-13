Canterbury Park playground, Beech Circle bollards highlight council discussion

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Mountain Brook City Council Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch presents a proclamation declaring Nov. 19 as Retired Teachers’ Day at the Nov. 12 City Council meeting.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 12, received updates about two projects taking place in the city: upgrading the Canterbury Park playground and closing off Beech Circle.

Mountain Brook Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shanda Williams spoke to the council about the playground renovation, which is included in the city’s fiscal 2020 budget. In a letter to councilors, Williams said the old wooden structure is deteriorating and in need of constant repair.

Her department has selected new playground equipment from Hammill Recreation that offers more activities than the current setup, including several for children with special needs. One unique feature is a set of double-seated swings that increase the number of people who can use the play area at the same time.

The playground equipment and installation will cost $45,000, which the council authorized.

“If we can place the order by Nov. 26, we will avoid the cutoff for their annual increase in pricing and should get it delivered by the end of the year,” Williams said in the letter.

After Williams addressed the council during its pre-meeting, attorney Steve Stine updated the council about upcoming changes to Beech Circle.

Residents have asked the city to close off the circle to reduce traffic on their street, which connects to Montclair Road. They initially proposed installing a metal gate, but that would have cost between $12,000 to $15,000, Stine said.

Traffic bollards have since emerged as a viable alternative. They are short, vertical posts used to divert traffic and will only cost around $1,400.

“[Mountain Brook Fire] Chief [Chris] Mullins came up with another idea, which everyone believes is a better alternative than a metal gate,” Stine said.

Mullins said emergency vehicles will be able to get through the bollards if they need to. The city also will install “dead end” and “road closed” signs in their vicinity.

Stine said city's next steps include setting a public hearing and passing an ordinance approving the bollards' installation.

The council also handled the following business:

Authorized the placement of a street light on an existing utility pole between 2428-2430 Mountain Brook Circle to illuminate a walking path from Mountain Brook Village to Heathermoor Road at the Mountain Brook Elementary School playing field.

Authorized the execution of an amendment, including the stacked stone bridge railing design modifications and preparation of the 2019 Rebuild Alabama grant application, to the previously authorized professional services agreement between the city and Gresham, Smith and Partners with respect to the Caldwell Mill Road bridge replacement.

Vote to amend the City Code to change the time of municipal court from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Authorized the expenditure of public funds for traffic island improvements at Brook Manor Drive.

Approved a resolution reaffirming the city’s commitment to promote safe workplace guidelines with respect to the city’s workers’ compensation program.

Authorized the sale of certain personal property by way of public internet auction or the disposal of property that goes unsold.

Approved a resolution creating payroll specialist and administrative assistant positions.

Adopted the 2018 building and 2017 electrical codes.

Reappointed John Doody to the Finance Committee.

Reappointed Susan Elliott to the Emmet O’Neal Library Board.

Proclaimed Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday.

Proclaimed Nov. 19 as Retired Teachers’ Day.

Approved the minutes from its Oct. 28 meeting.

The Mountain Brook City Council will hold its next meeting Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.