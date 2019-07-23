City Council recommends liquor license for Carrigan’s Public House

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Carrigan’s Public House will open at 2400 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village.

A downtown Birmingham hotspot is expanding to Mountain Brook.

On Monday, the City Council recommended the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board issue a liquor license to Carrigan’s Public House. It will open in Mountain Brook Village at 2400 Montevallo Road, although City Manager Sam Gaston said an official opening date has not been set.

Carrigan’s will move into the space occupied previously by Dram Whiskey Bar, which closed at the beginning of the year. Carrigan’s other location is on Morris Avenue in downtown Birmingham. According to its website, it sells craft cocktails and beers along with elevated bar food.

“It’s always good to have something that brings people in and occupies an empty spot in our retail business,” Gaston said.

Carrigan's joins Abhi, which will open in the old Avo space, as new additions to Mountain Brook's culinary landscape. Village Living has reached out to Carrigan's for more information about its new location.

Also on Monday, the City Council authorized an agreement with the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The city selected a transportation option, Option C, that will cost $139,353 and reduce transit hours in Mountain Brook from 2,099 to 1,692.

Service will be divided between a bus line, called 43 Zoo, that goes to the Birmingham Zoo, and an on-demand microtransit option similar to Uber or Lyft that will be available in the morning and late afternoon.

The decision to cut service stemmed from the June 24 council meeting, when BJCTA officials informed councilors about Mountain Brook’s low ridership numbers and upcoming route changes.

“I think what we were trying to figure out is what provides the best service and the most affordable pricing,” councilman Lloyd Shelton said. “...Option C makes the best sense for the citizens of Mountain Brook and the people that use it to get to and from Mountain Brook.”

Before addressing new business on Monday, the City Council determined that it will hold a public involvement meeting Aug. 15 from 5-7 p.m. to garner input about the bridge projects on Old Brook Trail, Caldwell Mill Road and Canterbury Road.

No discussion took place during Monday's pre-meeting or meeting about recent coyote sightings in the city. Gaston said he wasn't sure when that topic will be on a meeting agenda next.

In other business, the Council:

Authorized an agreement between the city and TCC, Inc., subject to the receipt of a $40,000 donation, to construct a pedestrian bridge on Watkins Trace Trail in Jemison Park. Resident Harlan Prater IV has pledged to pay for a 22-foot steel bridge in honor of his wife and her caregivers, according to supporting documents in the meeting packet.

Awarded a bid to Morris-Shea Bridge Company to build retaining walls at the city’s Athletic Complex. Morris-Shea submitted a bid for $59,000, which was $14,700 less than the other bid the city received.

Awarded a bid for janitorial services at Emmet O’Neal Library to Falls Facility Services, which submitted a bid to perform daily/weekly services for $36,360 annually.

Awarded a bid to Metro Mechanical Systems for $2,475 per month to perform scheduled maintenance services for the city’s HVAC and other mechanical systems.

Authorized an agreement between the city and Tornado Fence Co. for $10,987. Tornado Fence Co. will install a chain link fence at the new Cahaba River Walk Park dog park, which is set to open in the near future.

Accepted a proposal from Rob Walker Architects to add bullet resistant glass inside the city hall mall.

Appointed and swore in Leigh Ann Sisson as assistant city treasurer.

Authorized signatories on the city’s checking accounts.

Approved minutes from its July 8 meeting.

The City Council will hold its next meeting Monday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in City Hall.