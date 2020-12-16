City Council seeks power to establish entertainment districts

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

The Mountain Brook City Council, at its regular meeting for Dec. 14, took a step toward the possible creation of one or more entertainment districts in the city.

Members voted unanimously to pass a resolution requesting that the Alabama Legislature introduce for consideration a local bill granting the city the authority to establish entertainment districts in Crestline, English and/or Mountain Brook Villages.

In response to an email from a Mountain Brook resident, City Attorney Whit Colvin noted that the resolution does not discuss the possible boundaries of any potential entertainment districts.

“This is just a resolution to give us enactment authority,” he said. “Right now, there are some statutes on the books, but we are asking them to pass some enabling legislation that would allow the city to enact a district.”

The boundaries of a district can be set when it is enacted, Colvin said.

Mayor Stewart Welch III is to sign the resolution, and City Clerk Steve Boone will send it to the city’s legislative delegation.

In recent months, city officials have discussed the possibility of establishing an entertainment district in Mountain Brook Village that could include the Lane Parke development.

NEW EATERY

The council voted to approve a conditional use allowing operators Miller Mobley and Sarah Moore to offer lunchtime food service at Slim’s Pizza, a restaurant they plan to open by mid-April or early May at 65 Church Street in Crestline Village.

Mobley told members that he plans to apply for a liquor license and serve beer and wine, and that Slim’s will likely be open until about 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. at night.

FIXING THE POND

The council voted to accept a low bid of $137,000 from Gillespie Construction to perform some improvements at the detention pond at Mountain Brook Junior High School. The pond has long been the site of some flooding. There were a total of three bids received. Gillespie has done some other projects for the city, and officials have been pleased with their work, said City Manager Sam Gaston. Mark Simpson of Schoel Engineering told council members that Schoel will continue to monitor the project.

BLD SEATS

The council approved three appointments or reappointments to the city’s Board of Landscape Design. Lydia Pursell, whose term was expiring, was reappointed to another term as a full member. Full member Tommy Amason, due to some health issues, requested that he remain on the board but as a supernumerary member, said BLD chair Sim Johnson. Mary Evelyn McKee was appointed to the board as a full member to replace Amason.

TRAFFIC ITEMS

The Council approve the following: A contract with Stone & Sons Electrical Contractors in Birmingham for the purchase and installation of pedestrian crossing signals on Montevallo Road west of Canterbury Road.

An agreement with Stone & Sons to install a Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon (RRFB) at the crosswalk at Overbrook Road at Pine Crest Road.

An ordinance authorizing the placement of two stop signs on Vine Street at its intersection with Dexter Avenue, making the intersection a 4-way stop.

An ordinance authorizing the placement of a stop sign at Arundel Drive southbound at its intersection with Asbury Road, making the intersection a 3-way stop.

OTHER ITEMS

The council passed a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement for the installation of water service and fountain at Cahaba River Walk.

Members passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Philip Black for his service on the council from 2016 until 2020. Black, an architect, was defeated in his bid for a second term in the municipal election in August by Gerald Garner.

The next regular meeting of the City Council will be held on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.