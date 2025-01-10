City Council to discuss sidewalks, other projects at Jan. 13 meeting

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The Mountain Brook City Council will meet on January 13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber. A pre-meeting at 6:15 p.m. will address a Conditional Use application for Katie Kirby Interiors in Mountain Brook Village and a proposed moratorium on CBD and vape shops.

The main meeting will open with approval of the December 9, 2024, meeting minutes before proceeding to key agenda items. Among the highlights are:

A resolution authorizing a contractor agreement with Stone and Sons to replace a Highway 280 traffic signal generator.

A resolution recommending a 020-Restaurant Retail Liquor license for Ladybird Taco Bhm LLC.

Agreements with B Group for a Public Works Crew Facility and with Nimrod Long and Associates for sidewalk design on Halbrook Lane and Arundel Drive.

Ratifications of four change orders for the Fire Station No. 2 project and the purchase of a Rosenbauer Pumper Fire Truck.

The council will also consider resolutions involving surplus property sales, a right-of-way encroachment agreement for a sewer project on Park Lane, and a field fence agreement at Mountain Brook Elementary.

The session will conclude with comments from residents and attendees and an announcement of the next meeting on Jan. 27. Public participation is encouraged in person or via the city’s YouTube channel, though virtual attendees may experience technical difficulties.

The complete agenda and supporting documents are available at https://www.mtnbrook.org/citycouncil/meeting/city-council-131.