City Council to hold work session on cut-through traffic

Mountain Brook City Council will have a work session on Sept. 26 to review efforts made to reduce cut-through traffic on Halbrook Lane, Arundel Drive and Cromwell Drive.

Over the past few months, the city has introduced traffic signs, increased police presence, added speed humps and installed four chicanes to help address the issue.

During the work session, the council will review the traffic data, discuss the efficacy of their actions and determine whether further action is needed. The session will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 56 Church Street.