City Council to host public hearing on Halbrook Lane, Arundel Drive traffic issue

The city of Mountain Brook announced on Wednesday that the City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday to finalize plans for addressing the ongoing traffic issues along Halbrook Lane, Arundel Drive and Cromwell Drive.

The announcement on social media reads: "Notice is hereby given that the Mountain Brook City Council will discuss and plan to make a final decision on traffic calming measures for Halbrook Lane, Arundel Drive and Cromwell Drive at its October 28, 2024 regular meeting. The City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend this meeting."

The topic came to light when residents along Halbrook Lane and Arundel Drive voiced concerns over the high volume of cars using the roads.

According to residents, the traffic issues began when construction in 2020 closed Crosshaven Drive in Vestavia Hills, and Halbrook and Arundel were designated as detour routes. Many residents say people continue to use the streets as a cut-through even though the construction was completed in 2021.

The council first took up the issue in late 2022 after residents reached out, and this year they passed a no-through-traffic ordinance and installed corresponding signs in May, placed speed humps on streets on July 18-19 and added chicanes on July 23.

The council also passed a new truck ordinance at an Oct. 14 meeting, preventing trucks form using residential streets.

