City Council voices support for police enforcing social distancing

People who repeatedly or egregiously violate social distancing orders in Mountain Brook face a misdemeanor citation that carries a minimum $25 fine, city police Chief Ted Cook recently told the city council.

Councilors voiced support for Cook and officers who write citations during the April 13 council meeting, the latest “remote” session since the coronavirus forced city officials to shut all public buildings and parks while limiting gatherings to 10 people.

City police and Mountain Brook school resource officers have had to chase away people from schools and ball fields, which have been closed to the public since March 16. Most are young.

“Occasionally we get large groups,” Cook told the council via the Zoom conferencing platform. “We had one group of 25.”

Police have been handling the situation informally. But in a letter of guidance to law enforcement, state Attorney General Steve Marshall said violation of state health officer orders is a criminal violation that carries potential fines from $25-$500.

“There has been a reluctance to do this,” council president Virginia Smith said during a pre-meeting session, noting that parks, schools and fields all are clearly marked as closed. “But I think enough’s enough. If we see repeat offenders we should issue (criminal) citations.”

City leaders have fallen into a routine in their effort to conduct business publicly while maintaining safe distances and limiting attendance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In the March 23 council meeting, a different teleconferencing platform performed poorly. Since then, the council, planning commission and board of zoning adjustment have met via Zoom.

Smith said Monday that the next council meeting, set for May 4, likely will be held via Zoom.

Council agendas, which are posted on the city website (find them at mtnbrook.org/citycouncil) include instructions for how to join online, with a meeting ID and password.

Council members have become adept enough that two had images of the Golden Gate Bridge as a background on their individual screens during the April 13 session.

They have the option to vote via a raised-hand emoji, although they individually stated their votes in approving items before the council in its regular meeting, which are handled in a single “consent” vote.

In other matters, the city council: