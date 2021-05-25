City Council votes to approve new entertainment districts

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Mountain Brook Village 3 Mountain Brook Village, along with Crestline Village and English Village, will contain a new entertainment district after the passage of an ordinance by the Mountain Brook City Council on May 24, 2021.

Mountain Brook will now have entertainment districts in Mountain Brook Village, Crestline Village and English Village.

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Mon., May 24 — voted unanimously to pass an ordinance establishing the three new districts.

This action by the council was made possible when the Alabama Legislature passed a bill this spring — sponsored by Rep. David Faulkner — to allow the city to establish such districts in the three villages.

The new ordinance allows for the open carry of alcoholic beverages within the boundaries of the districts within certain hours.

Those hours will be Sunday through Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., according to the text of the ordinance.

There are some restrictions:

The alcoholic beverages must be purchased from bars and restaurants in the districts that have licenses from the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

The drinks cannot be taken from the original establishments in bottles or glass containers.

The purchaser cannot take a beverage into another establishment in the district that is licensed to sell alcohol.

However, people can purchase a drink, leave the bar or eatery and visit, for example, a retail establishment or art gallery in the district.

As they have since April 26, Mayor Stewart Welch III, the members of the council and other officials met at City Hall. However, the meeting was still made available on Zoom for the public.

The next regular meeting of the council is June 14 at 7 p.m.

LOOK FOR UPDATES AND ADDITIONS TO THIS POST