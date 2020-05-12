City Council votes to reopen some parks, sports fields on Wednesday

Photo by Frank Couch.
park study
Cahaba River Walk is one of the city parks to be reopened to the public for exercise and passive use on Wednesday, May 13, after a vote by the Mountain Brook City Council.
The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Monday, May 11 — voted to reopen some of the city’s parks and athletic fields to the public for exercise and passive use on Wednesday, May 13, as part of a gradual reopening of the city.
Many city facilities, including City Hall, have been closed since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some park facilities will still be closed, and there will be numerous social distancing and other safety protocols in place for the facilities that reopen.
In addition, vulnerable individuals are still encouraged to follow stay-at-home guidelines.
Facilities to be opened
The parks to be opened Wednesday will be the Cahaba River Walk, including the dog park, and Overton Park (greenspace only.)
The following sports fields and tennis courts will also be opened to the public Wednesday:
- Mountain Brook Jr. High
- Mountain Brook Elementary
- Crestline Elementary
- Brookwood Forest
- Overton Tennis Courts
- Rathmell
- Mountain Brook High School (upper soccer field, lower soccer field, tennis courts, track and baseball field No. 1.)
Still closed
Some sports fields will remain closed to the public:
- The Mountain Brook High School football field and varsity baseball field will remain closed. These fields are usually closed to the public.
- Also remaining closed will be Fields 3 through 7, including the batting cages, at the MBHS Baseball Complex, and the fields at Cherokee Bend Elementary. These facilities are closed due to construction planned for the summer and will open upon completion, said Shanda Williams, the city’s Parks and Recreation superintendent.
- All playgrounds are to remain closed, including Overton Park, Crestline Tot Lot, Canterbury Park, Cherokee Bend Elementary, Mountain Brook Elementary, Crestline Elementary and Brookwood Forest Elementary.
Rules and guidelines
- In parks reopened for exercise and passive use, social distancing guidelines must still be followed.
- Vulnerable individuals are encouraged to follow stay-at-home guidelines.
- No groups larger than 10 persons will be allowed, and individuals must remain 6 feet apart unless within the same family unit.
- The use of face masks is strongly encouraged.
- Any activity which does not permit social distancing to be maintained is prohibited, which means no organized sports and no pick-up games. Any activity where social distancing cannot be maintained will not be allowed in the parks regardless of the number of participants.
- All restrooms, drinking fountains and pavilions will remain closed.
- City park personnel cannot keep park amenities disinfected at all times, so contact with commonly touched surfaces should be limited as much as possible: e.g., benches, picnic tables and gate latches. Park patrons will be expected to provide their own hand sanitizer or disinfectants.
- Other regulations that are park-specific may be posted at each park and must be followed at all times.
- Do not overcrowd the parks. Visit less crowded parks or visit at a different time of day. Crowded parks may lead to closed parks.
- The city reserves the right to close the parks without notice.