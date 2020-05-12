City Council votes to reopen some parks, sports fields on Wednesday

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. park study Cahaba River Walk is one of the city parks to be reopened to the public for exercise and passive use on Wednesday, May 13, after a vote by the Mountain Brook City Council.

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Monday, May 11 — voted to reopen some of the city’s parks and athletic fields to the public for exercise and passive use on Wednesday, May 13, as part of a gradual reopening of the city.

Many city facilities, including City Hall, have been closed since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some park facilities will still be closed, and there will be numerous social distancing and other safety protocols in place for the facilities that reopen.

In addition, vulnerable individuals are still encouraged to follow stay-at-home guidelines.

Facilities to be opened

The parks to be opened Wednesday will be the Cahaba River Walk, including the dog park, and Overton Park (greenspace only.)

The following sports fields and tennis courts will also be opened to the public Wednesday:

Mountain Brook Jr. High

Mountain Brook Elementary

Crestline Elementary

Brookwood Forest

Overton Tennis Courts

Rathmell

Mountain Brook High School (upper soccer field, lower soccer field, tennis courts, track and baseball field No. 1.)

Still closed

Some sports fields will remain closed to the public:

The Mountain Brook High School football field and varsity baseball field will remain closed. These fields are usually closed to the public.

Also remaining closed will be Fields 3 through 7, including the batting cages, at the MBHS Baseball Complex, and the fields at Cherokee Bend Elementary. These facilities are closed due to construction planned for the summer and will open upon completion, said Shanda Williams, the city’s Parks and Recreation superintendent.

All playgrounds are to remain closed, including Overton Park, Crestline Tot Lot, Canterbury Park, Cherokee Bend Elementary, Mountain Brook Elementary, Crestline Elementary and Brookwood Forest Elementary.

Rules and guidelines