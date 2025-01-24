City Council to discuss surplus property, MBE fence project in Monday meeting

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook City Council will discuss handlings of surplus property and an upcoming fence project at Mountain Brook Elementary, according to the Jan. 27 meeting agenda.

The pre-meeting agenda also lists the following as topics of discussion:

Contract and raised crosswalk design and on Stone River Road at the entrance to the Irondale Furnace-Nathan Currie of Sain Associates.

Parks/Recreation Board appointment-Gerald Garner and Shanda Williams.

Change order for the Mountain Lane and Montevallo Lane drainage project design-Mark Simpson.

These items mat be added to the formal agenda. The city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.