City encourages alternative mosquito control methods

Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Mountain Brook encourages alternative mosquito control methods for 2025 season.

The city of Mountain Brook encourages the use of Mosquito Dunks over pesticide sprays to control mosquito populations this season.

The city shares a message on Facebook stating that pesticide sprays do little to stop mosquitos long-term, instead suggesting that they be targeted in the larval stage.

Mosquito Dunks offer a safe, effective solution that kills mosquito larvae without harming beneficial insects. The dunks can be found at Little Hardware in English Village or at other home improvement stores.