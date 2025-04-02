City encourages alternative mosquito control methods

The city of Mountain Brook encourages the use of Mosquito Dunks over pesticide sprays to control mosquito populations this season.

The city shares a message on Facebook stating that pesticide sprays do little to stop mosquitos long-term, instead suggesting that they be targeted in the larval stage.

Mosquito Dunks offer a safe, effective solution that kills mosquito larvae without harming beneficial insects. The dunks can be found at Little Hardware in English Village or at other home improvement stores.