City encouraging residents to rid area of Nandina

Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook is encouraging residents to rid the area of invasive Nandina berry plants.

Mountain Brook residents can send in photos of Nandina berry removal to be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate for an alternative red-berry native plant.

If the entire plant is removed, the city will replace it with an alternative red-berry native plant.

To participate, email your photo and location pin to hazend@mtnbrook.org.

Visit mtnbrook.org/mbee/page/nix-nandina for more information on Nandina removal.