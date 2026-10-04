City Hall ‘air traffic controller’ set to retire

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Janet Forbes, assistant to the city manager of Mountain Brook, fields a question at her desk at Mountain Brook City Hall in September.

Janet Forbes has been the assistant to the city manager in Mountain Brook — and so much more.

The Mountain Brook native and resident wears a lot of hats as the City Hall greeter, ambassador and record keeper.

Seated at her desk outside the city manager’s office, Forbes has been so involved in all aspects of city operations that at least one acquaintance calls her Mountain Brook’s air traffic controller.

It may feel like that sometimes as she points people in the right direction, but the job is much more than that, including handling media inquiries, addressing resident issues submitted through TextMyGov, and sharing city news and developments with the public.

“It’s constantly changing all day long,” said Forbes, who’s set to retire Oct. 30 after nearly 11 years with the city. “I go from one thing to another. I try to be as thorough as I can on each thing I’m doing, each item I’m working on, to help the residents or the other employees or whatever it is I’m working on.”

Forbes previously worked in the human resources department of The Birmingham News, communicating with employees and retirees, a skill that carried over well to working with city residents and city employees.

“You had to be patient and help people and understand what their needs are and what they really wanted,” she said. “You can’t make everybody happy. I learned that quickly, but I covered a lot of different things, from just basic benefits to safety issues and stuff like that.”

City Manager Steve Boone said Forbes tends to downplay the roles she plays in the city, but he knows better.

“I would say she’s very good at what she does,” he said. “She’s part of the team, … but she’s a focal point. She deals with residents and businesses. She deals with the chamber, department heads and employees. She’s very well connected to the community and internally. What she does is vitally important to what we do.”

Boone said Forbes plays a gatekeeper role, figuring out who is the best city employee to handle whatever issue comes up.

“Sometimes that’s me. Sometimes it’s police. Sometimes it’s public works,” Boone said. “But because of her connections and her experience, she knows who’s most suitable to answer those issues.”

Former Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston hired Forbes after she filled in when his previous assistant took some time off. From the beginning, he knew he wanted her as a permanent staffer.

“[Forbes] was trying to get back into the workforce full time after raising her two sons, and she had been working part time at a local retail shop,” Gaston said. “She was doing some work with the Chamber of Commerce, and so they brought her over because my assistant was going to be out two different times within a couple months of each other.

“I was very impressed with her, how she handled the job and her demeanor and her professionalism,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m going to hire this young lady one day.’”

Two years later, Gaston brought Forbes on board, first as an executive assistant and six months later as assistant to the city manager. Eventually, the role of public information officer was added to her job description.

“I knew she was going to be very good, but she even exceeded my expectations,” Gaston said. “It’s amazing how well she took to the job and to the position.”

Other longtime city employees are set to retire as well. Senior accountant Karen Fowler, administrative supervisor Donna Nix and building inspector David Boyanton are among those stepping away before the end of this year.

Forbes said a lingering back problem prompted her retirement. Otherwise, she might press on because she still loves what she does.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support, collaboration and friendships I found here, from the daily challenges to our shared successes,” she said. “I will truly miss the work family that makes this city run so effectively. I’ve enjoyed working with Steve this year, and Sam was a pleasure to work with over the past 10 years.”

Forbes said she’s thankful for the mayors, City Council members and residents with whom she’s worked and interacted.

“They truly care about making Mountain Brook the best it can be,” she said. “They’re just great people, and they care. They were fun to work with no matter what we were doing. I enjoyed being their support.”