City hosting 2025 Electronic Collection and Paper Shredding event with Birmingham Zoo

The City of Mountain Brook has partnered with the Birmingham Zoo and other local organizations to hold the 2025 Electronic Collection and Paper Shredding event on Jan. 25.

Community members are encouraged to drop off their electronics, TVs, and household hazardous waste items in addition to paper shredding at the zoo from 9-11:30 a.m.

For more information, call (205) 325-8741 or visit https://bit.ly/3CaA152.