City, library hours affected by holidays

City office hours and services, along with Emmet O'Neal Library hours, will vary around Christmas and New Year's.

As with many holiday schedules, those of City Hall and the Emmet O’Neal Library will be affected by Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

City Hall will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but will resume normal hours Dec. 26. City Manager Sam Gaston said trash pickup will not run Christmas Day.

Offices will also be closed on New Year’s Day, and Gaston said trash services will also not run Jan. 1.

The library will have special holiday hours as well.

EOL will close Saturday, Dec. 22, and reopen Wednesday, Dec. 26, with normal hours. The library will close again Jan. 1 in recognition of New Year’s Day and reopen Jan. 2 with no change to hours.

Mountain Brook Schools will have an extended winter break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, running from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3. Students will return to school Jan. 4 for the first day of the second semester.

Individual stores and businesses may change their hours to observe different holidays as well, and patrons should contact the businesses directly for more information.

For more about city closings, go to mtnbrook.org; for the EOL schedule, go to eolib.org; and for the MBS schedule, go to mtnbrook.k12.al.us.