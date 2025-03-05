City manager Sam Gaston's final to-do list

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Sam Gaston has serves as city manager for Mountain Brook since June of 1993. He announced plans to retire in November 2025, marking 32 years leading the city.

Sam Gaston has spent 32 years working to improve Mountain Brook, and he has a few more projects on his to-do list before his final day as the city manager.

Gaston plans to retire in November. However, he aims to start or complete several projects before then, including the following:

Zukoski Historical Marker: Frank and Louise McPhillips requested that the city contribute to a historical marker at 3715 Old Leeds Road, the home of former Mayor Charles Zukoski. Gaston said the city will help pay for the marker, and the project should be completed soon.

Roundabouts: The city is building roundabouts near the Birmingham Zoo at the intersection of the U.S. 280 ramps, Cahaba Road, Lane Park Road and Culver Road.

Preparatory work began in November 2024, and Gaston said construction is expected to be completed in August.

Montclair Road Sidewalks: Mountain Brook began building sidewalks along Montclair Road this year, and Gaston said the project should be completed this summer.

The project extends from Country Club Road to Mountain Brook Park Drive and is funded by the federal Transportation Alternatives Program.

Locksley Sidewalks Extension: The city also began construction on sidewalks on North Woodridge Road, from Robin Drive to Locksley Drive. Gaston said the project is scheduled for completion this summer.

Fire Station No. 2: Mountain Brook’s new fire station, on Overton Road at the former site of the Knesseth Israel congregation, is nearing completion. It will replace the station at 3785 Locksley Drive.

Construction began last spring, and the state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to be finished in April.

Overton Park Master Plan: With the fire station relocating, Gaston hopes to develop a new master plan for Overton Park that utilizes the extra space.

Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Master Plan: Gaston also plans to complete a master plan for the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, which is now owned by the city.

Brookwood Road Sidewalks: The city secured a TAP grant for sidewalks on Brookwood Road, a project in the city’s sidewalk master plan. The design phase will begin soon, with construction expected within the grant’s two-year window.

Memory Triangle Roundabout Study: Gaston plans to launch a traffic study this spring to explore building a roundabout at Memory Triangle to address congestion.

Highway 280 Traffic Signal Generator: Gaston plans to see the replacement of the Highway 280 traffic signal generator, which the city approved an agreement for on Jan. 13.

Pine Ridge Road Sidewalks: The city secured federal funding from the Alabama Department of Transportation to design and construct a sidewalk along Pine Ridge Road from Overbrook Road to Old Leeds Road.

The city is in the process of acquiring right-of-way and temporary easements from more than 30 property owners. Gaston hopes the project will go to bid in November.

Bridge Projects: Gaston is helping the city replace the bridge on Old Brook Trail and renovate the bridge on Canterbury Road. Both projects are scheduled to go to bid on June 30.

Crestline Village Mural: Leadership Mountain Brook students proposed a mural project for Crestline Village in 2017. While no official plans have been announced, the Chamber of Commerce is leading the effort, and the Village Design Review Committee is working on designs. Gaston said he hopes to see the project completed before his retirement later this year.