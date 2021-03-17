Metro Roundup: Birmingham merges 2 departments in quest for major sports events

× Expand Photo courtesy of the BJCC. Legacy Arena A rendering of Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which is being renovated. It’s one of the venues the city of Birmingham is using to attract more major sports and entertainment events to the area.

The city of Birmingham wants to enhance its efforts to attract world-class sports and entertainment events.

To that end, the Mayor’s Office of Sports and Entertainment (OSE) has been folded into the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO), according to a news release from the city on Friday, Feb. 26.

The IEO, the city’s principal economic development department, is headed by Birmingham native Cornell Wesley, who was appointed to the post by Woodfin in January.

“The merger of IEO and OSE better positions the city and its residents in the mutual goal of creating vibrant entertainment options for an improved quality of life,” Wesley said in the news release. “This alignment provides support to further document and demonstrate the economic impact of these events for the city and the region.”

“We are focused on investing in events that are good for the people of our city and events that provide an economic return that benefits our residents and small businesses,” OSE commissioner Faye Oates said.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin formed the OSE in 2018 and it serves as the liaison between the city and such events as the annual Magic City Classic, the annual Mercedes Marathon and The World Games 2022.

It’s also credited with helping to attract the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, as well as a portion of the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament and the 2025 NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament.

The NCAA announced in October that the city would host the men’s and women’s basketball tournament games at Legacy Arena, which is in the midst of a $123 million renovation.

The men’s tournament will be back in Birmingham for the first time since 2008, and it will be the first time ever for the women’s tournament to come to the city.

It was also announced in October that the city and Birmingham-Southern College will host the Division III Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships in both 2023 and 2026 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The World Police and Fire Games, which were announced last June, are expected to have an economic impact of $75 million in the Birmingham area and draw more than 150,000 athletes, supporters and spectators, said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons.