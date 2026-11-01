City not looking to close Round Forest Drive

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. A car makes its way along Round Forest Drive near Round Forest Circle in Mountain Brook.

Round Forest Drive residents who sought closure of their street to eliminate its use as a cut-through to and from Irondale will likely not achieve that goal.

Those residents may instead get a traffic-calming measure on the thoroughfare.

Mayor Graham Smith and others met with residents about their request.

“We told the residents in the meeting that it was extremely unlikely that we would close roads,” Smith said. “It’s just not something that we often do, and not something that we’re looking to do.”

The City Council commissioned a traffic study by Skipper Consulting, which indicated that the requested road closure wasn’t merited. The study yielded 10 conclusions:

Traffic volumes on Round Forest Drive are very low as compared to other roadways in the city of Mountain Brook for which complaints and requests are received.

There has been a substantial increase in traffic on Round Forest Drive from 2020 to 2026, beyond what is typically expected based on routine traffic growth.

There is no issue with speeding on Round Forest Drive. Of all traffic on Round Forest Drive, 99% is traveling within 5 mph of the posted speed limit.

Crashes on Round Forest Drive and Pine Mountain Road do not indicate that there are any inherent safety problems with either roadway.

The traffic volume on Round Forest Drive is commensurate with the number of homes in the local area.

Should Round Forest Drive be closed at the city limits, construction of an adequate fire truck turnaround will be impossible on the Irondale side of the closure and will require significant acquisition of property on the Mountain Brook side of the closure.

The traffic diversion analysis has shown that there is no sound reason that any nonlocal traffic should be using Round Forest Drive as a cut-through route.

Between 250 and 400 vehicles per day will be diverted to other roadways if Round Forest Drive is closed. At most, 48 vehicles per hour would be diverted.

Commercial vehicle use on Round Forest Drive and Pine Mountain Road is limited to only those commercial vehicles serving the local area.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic are minimal on Round Forest Drive and Pine Mountain Road.

Skipper concluded that traffic volumes, speeds and the character of traffic on Round Forest Drive do not justify closing the road. Additionally, the consultants said traffic-calming measures are not recommended on Round Forest Drive because there is not an issue with speeding.

During the Sept. 28 council work session, the council discussed installing a three-way stop at the intersection of Round Forest Drive and Round Forest Circle. Then on Oct. 26, the council heard a report from traffic engineer Richard Caudle, who recommended the installation of a three-way stop sign on Pine Mountain Road at Round Forest Drive. The council opted not to follow that advice, feeling that the added stop signs were not needed.

Caudle said his company’s job is to present the city with objective criteria and added that there is little risk with not adding stop signs because there are only 12 houses on that end of Pine Mountain.