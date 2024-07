City of Mountain Brook announces new construction ordinance

× Expand Courtesy of City of Mountain Brook The city approved a new ordinance that impacts construction schedules.

The City of Mountain Brook has a new construction ordinance in place.

According to the city's Facebook page, recently approved City Ordinance 2151 enacts a new construction schedule. Unless pre-approved, no construction may take place outside of the hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Construction is also prohibited on Sundays, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.