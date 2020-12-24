City of Mountain Brook, Birmingham Zoo offer Christmas tree recycling

× Expand Photo by Wikimedia user Chris Clogg. Christmas tree You can recycle your Christmas tree at The Birmingham Zoo from Dec. 26-Jan. 11.

Enjoy your Christmas tree, but after the holiday, you can dispose of it properly at The Birmingham Zoo at 2630 Cahaba Road.

The city of Mountain Brook and the zoo invite residents to drop off their trees from Dec. 26 - Jan. 1 during the zoo’s normal operating hours.

The disposal site is at the site of the tree sale lot adjacent to the zoo’s construction entrance, according to a city news release.

Only trees should be brought for recycling, not garlands or wreaths. In addition, all lights, ornaments and wires should be removed from the tree.

For more information, call Mountain Brook Public Works at 205-802-3867.