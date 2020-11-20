City of Mountain Brook, BLD to host tree giveaway Nov. 24

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

The city of Mountain Brook and the city’s Board of Landscape Design (BLD) will host a native tree giveaway for residents on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

As a part of its designation as a “Tree City USA,” Mountain Brook will offer 200 trees at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis at two local garden shops.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, residents can obtain one tree per household for free at Leaf & Petal in Mountain Brook Village or Oak Street Garden Shop in Crestline.

There will be 100 trees at each location. The trees available will be red maple, or acer rubrum, a deciduous tree that grows fast and is tolerant of many soils.

The annual BLD tree giveaway was originally scheduled in April and postponed due to COVID-19.

The city observes Arbor Day each year with a tree giveaway to encourage citizens to plant native trees on their property.