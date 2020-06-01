City of Mountain Brook declares curfew beginning Monday night

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

The Mountain Brook City Council met in a special session this afternoon at 3 p.m. and imposed a curfew in the city beginning tonight, according to a news release from the city.

Effective Monday, June 1, and until further notice, there is a curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The city's action comes after disturbances in downtown Birmingham Sunday night following a peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, by Minneapolis police last week

There are some exceptions, or permissible reasons for persons being out during curfew hours, according to the release.

These include the search for medical assistance, food or other commodities or services necessary to sustain the well-being of people or their families; traveling through the city to another location outside of the city; or returning from work.

