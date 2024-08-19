City of Mountain Brook honors Lulu Gribbin with fountain lighting

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The fountain outside Mountain Brook's City Hall was lit up in purple on Aug. 16 to honor Lulu Gribbin, the local teen who lots her hand and leg in a shark attack in June. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook lit up the fountain outside City Hall on Aug. 16 to honor Lulu Gribbin. Prev Next

The city of Mountain Brook honored Lulu Gribbin on Aug. 16, turning the fountain outside of City Hall purple.

Gribbin is a Mountain Brook resident who lost her hand and leg in a shark attack in June while on vacation with family.

Purple is Gribbin's favorite color, and the community has embraced it as a sign of support for her and her family as she recovers from her injuries.