Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook Mountain Brook is hosting a native plant giveaway on Oct. 25, providing free plants to the communtiy.

The city of Mountain Brook is offering free native plants to the community on Friday, providing an opportunity for residents to learn about the importance of native plants and the Alabama ecosystem.

Residents can visit City Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect their free plants while supplies last.