City and chamber name city 2020 Employees of the Year

The city of Mountain Brook and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently announced the city’s 2020 Employees of the Year.

The city named Employees of the Year for each of five major departments.

The Chamber of Commerce honored the overall winner of Employee of the Year.

The following are the honorees for each department, according to a city news release on Jan. 6:

  • Michael Finney, Public Works Department;
  • Janet Forbes, City Hall;
  • Drew Moore, Police Department;
  • Adam Bomar, Fire Department;
  • Tim Mari, Parks and Recreation Department.

The winner of overall Employee of the Year honors is Drew Moore, a police detective.