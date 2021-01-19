City and chamber name city 2020 Employees of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook. Employees of the Year City of Mountain Brook Employees of the Year for 2020: (L-R) Michael Finney, Public Works Department; Janet Forbes, City Hall; Drew Moore, Police Department; Adam Bomar, Fire Department; Tim Mari, Parks and Recreation Department. Moore, a police detective, is also the winner of overall Employee of the Year honors. Photo courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook.

The city of Mountain Brook and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce recently announced the city’s 2020 Employees of the Year.

The city named Employees of the Year for each of five major departments.

The Chamber of Commerce honored the overall winner of Employee of the Year.

The following are the honorees for each department, according to a city news release on Jan. 6:

Michael Finney, Public Works Department;

Janet Forbes, City Hall;

Drew Moore, Police Department;

Adam Bomar, Fire Department;

Tim Mari, Parks and Recreation Department.

The winner of overall Employee of the Year honors is Drew Moore, a police detective.