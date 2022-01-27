City of Mountain Brook names its employees of the year for 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook. Officer George French, community relations officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department, has been named the 2021 City Employee of the Year. Five other city staffers were named employees of the year for their departments.

Officer George French, who serves as the community relations officer for the Mountain Brook Police Department, was recognized recently as the 2021 Mountain Brook City Employee of the Year.

French was also named the employee of the year for MBPD.

In addition to French, five other city staff members were named as employees of the year for their individual departments:

► Donna Blackman, administrative assistant, Public Works Department;

► Terri Vickers, revenue clerk, City Hall;

► Matt Layne, young adult librarian, O’Neal Library;

► Lieutenant John Entrekin, firefighter, Fire Department;

► Jimi Layne, chief turf inspector, Parks & Recreation Department.

At press time, French was scheduled to receive his Employee of the Year award at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon on Jan. 26 at the Country Club of Birmingham.

The chamber was also scheduled to present the annual Jemison Visionary Award to Rob Burton, the CEO of Hoar Construction, at the luncheon.

O’Neal Library was to present the annual Tynes Award to the entire library staff for their exemplary service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At MBPD, French fills multiple roles, including business liaison officer and public information officer, according to a news release from the office of City Manager Sam Gaston.

He is credited with strengthening partnerships between the police and the business community.

French has helped the city, the MBPD and other city departments expand their use of social media platforms.

He also helped develop the police department’s smartphone app to keep Mountain Brook citizens up to date with notifications of events, hazards and other important information.

Last spring, French used his skills with social media and video production to create a public service announcement to help combat the problem of drunk driving among teenagers.

The 5-minute video — posted on Facebook in May — tells the tragic story of some high school seniors who drink and drive while celebrating graduation.

French oversaw the production, using a basic idea he discussed with City Councilor Gerald Garner, who helped sponsor the video.

Several first responders from MBPD and the Mountain Brook Fire Department participated, as well as Weil Wrecker and Mountain Brook High School students.

Through his efforts, French has “solidified the brand of the Mountain Brook Police Department by engaging with the community, media and others while promoting the police department,” according to the news release.

French has “a contagious and energetic personality” and “constantly promotes the city and police department in a positive light,” the release stated.

Other city items

► During the winter with its shorter days, there is less available daylight for people to indulge in all of their typical outdoor activities, such as walking or jogging. If you usually walk or exercise early in the morning, in the late afternoon or at night, the Mountain Brook Police Department said it is important that you wear reflective clothing and/or carry a flashlight or a flashing light. It is not enough to just wear bright clothing. Reflective outerwear is designed to reflect in the driver’s eye as they approach you.

► If you need information from the city, you can use your cellphone to text a request. Text the word “Hi” or one of these phrases — permits, leaf pickup, report, business license, FAQ, pothole, online payments or signs — to 205-596-6200. Text My Gov will help you find the answers you are looking for or report your issue to the city. You can also opt in to receive alerts from the city via text messages. To sign up, text “MOUNTAINBROOK” to 91896.