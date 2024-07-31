City of Mountain Brook releases August calendar of events

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Mountain Brook. The City of Mountain Brook's August calendar is full of city council and board meetings.

The City of Mountain Brook released it's August calendar of events on Wednesday morning.

The schedule looks to hold 14 meetings and two events. There are City Council meetings scheduled for Aug. 12 and 26 at 7 p.m.

The Crestline Tent Sale is set for Aug. 17, and the Chamber of Commerce Luncheon is Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To view the full calendar, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/calendar/month/2024-08.