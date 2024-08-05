City of Mountain Brook releases update on road and sidewalk improvements

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook. The city of Mountain Brook approved a master sidewalk plan in 2017.

The city of Mountain Brook announced updates to planned road/sidewalk improvements in the recently published August edition of the Reporter, the city's quarterly newspaper.

The updates cover work to be done to create roundabouts at the intersection of the US-280 ramps, Cahaba Road, Lane Park Road, and Culver Road; sidewalks along Montclair Road and sidewalks along Pine Ridge Road.

Roundabouts at the US-280 ramps/Cahaba Road/Lane Park Road/Culver Road

Construction of the roundabouts is anticipated to begin this fall, according to the Reporter. A few minor utility relocations are already underway, and the project is scheduled to bid soon with clearing and grading work likely beginning in October.

The city would like to begin the work earlier, but trees in Mountain Brook and the surrounding area provide potential summer roosting habitat for endangered bat species, so the clearing cannot occur until October. Much of the construction will be done at night to avoid daytime lane closures during the week, and the intersection will remain open to traffic at all times.

Upon completion, this project will create a gateway into the city, with landscaping and lighting improvements surrounding the roundabouts.

Montclair Road Sidewalk Improvements

Design is approximately 90% complete for proposed sidewalk improvements along Montclair Road, and the city has acquired the small amount of additional right-of-way necessary for the project.

Mountain Brook received an award of federal Transportation Alternatives Program funding for the project, which will extend from Country Club Road to Mountain Brook Park Drive. Most of the new sidewalk will be constructed along Montclair Road, although a short segment will be constructed along Shannon Lane to tie to existing sidewalk on Memory Lane.

Construction is anticipated to begin this fall, pending project approvals needed from he Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).

Pine Ridge Road Sidewalk Improvements

The City has secured federal funding with ALDOT to design and construct a sidewalk along Pine Ridge Road from Overbrook Road to Old Leeds Road.

Currently, the design of the project is approximately 75% complete, and they are in the process of acquiring right-of-way and temporary easements necessary for the project. Right-of-way or easements are needed from over 30 property owners, so they hope to complete the right-of-way acquisitions in about a year, which would allow for construction to begin in late 2025, pending ALDOT approvals.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4dq6iCN.