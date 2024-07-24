City offers tips to help control mosquitos

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook offers tips on reducing mosquito presence this summer

The city of Mountain Brook shared tips for mosquito control across social channels on Tuesday.

Their recommendations for reducing the presence of the pesky bugs include:

Empty any standing water in outdoor items such as containers, toys, plastic covers, etc.

Empty and change the water in bird baths, wading pools, and potted plant trays at least once a week.

Properly maintain swimming pools and keep drains unclogged.

Consider getting your property professionally sprayed for mosquitos or using Mosquito Dunks.

For more information about how to combat mosquitos, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/.../alternative-mosquito-control.