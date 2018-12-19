City prepping for infrastructure updates in 2019

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Construction shown on a pedestrian bridge spanning Shades Creek in Jemison Park.

Infrastructure is what keeps a city together and keeps everything moving in the right direction. Cities know it’s important, and City Manager Sam Gaston said Mountain Brook has a list of projects set for the next few years that will enter their first phases in 2019.

“It’s going to be a very busy year either carrying out some infrastructure [projects] or the planning and design for the infrastructure projects that may be completed later,” he said.

One of the main assets set to be completed this year is the highly anticipated pedestrian bridge over Shades Creek in Jemison Park. The bridge has been the topic of discussion for City Council meetings dating back to 2016 and has undergone design and re-design phases to make sure it fits within the city budget and the landscape of Jemison Park.

The bridge entered its installation phase in the fall of 2018 and should see the final touches, which include painting the handrails and planting native plants along the stream banks, in early 2019.

While this will provide an alternative crossing for Shades Creek, Gaston said the city is leaving the stepping stones that cross the creek, as well.

Three other bridges are on the docket for work, too.

The Canterbury Road bridge by Lane Park, which is an old stone bridge, Gaston said, is in need of repairs. The majority of the work, which he called “major rehabilitation,” will be done underneath the bridge itself.

Both the Old Brook Trail bridge and the Caldwell Mill Road bridge will be replaced, too, but Gaston said the city will mostly be working with Gresham Smith in 2019 for flood mitigation plans.

Gaston said in addition to the four bridges, projects for sidewalks along Dunbarton Drive (connecting Locksley Drive and North Woodridge Road) and Pine Ridge Road (connecting Old Leeds and Overbrook roads) are in the works. They won’t be constructed this year, but instead are undergoing the design phase.

Hagood Street from Euclid Avenue to Montclair Road will also gain sidewalks in the future. Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said Mountain Brook is partnering with the city of Birmingham since a portion of the route falls in their city limits.

All sidewalk projects are 80 percent federally funded through different grants the city has been awarded, but because federal money is involved, the process takes longer. Gaston said he expects to have both sidewalks on Dunbarton and Hagood by the end of fiscal year 2020, but Pine Ridge is a more detailed project that he estimated going into fiscal year 2021-22.

A budgeted item that was on the list to complete last year, too, was to repave the commercial centers of the city. Due to constraints from a Spire pipeline project and uncooperative wet and cool weather, the paving was pushed to 2019.

Gaston is hoping to get the repaving done as soon as warmer, drier weather hits — “[cooler] weather is sometimes not that great for really high quality paving,” he said — and refresh the painted crosswalks around the city.

Because the commercial areas have a good deal of traffic that travels through them, he said the Public Works Department will be working to have minimal impact on travel times.

“One thing we’ve always tried to [do] here in Mountain Brook is take good care of our infrastructure,” Gaston said. “Because if you don’t take care of the infrastructure, then it can be very … costly if you neglect the maintenance.”

This story is part of our Year in Preview. See more here.