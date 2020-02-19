City recognized by Arbor Day Foundation

× Expand Staff photo. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Mountain Brook as a 2019 Tree City USA.

The Arbor Day Foundation in January recognized Mountain Brook as a 2019 Tree City USA for its commitment to effective urban forest management. It also awarded the city a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

“It recognizes the city’s and the community’s support of our urban forest and what it adds to the beauty and to the quality of life here in our community,” Mountain Brook City Manager Sam Gaston said. “We’re always very proud to be recognized for being a Tree City USA and then also winning a Growth Award.”

According to an Arbor Day Foundation press release, Mountain Brook garnered Tree City USA recognition for the 26th consecutive year by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department, tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forestry Service and National Association of State Foresters. There are more than 3,600 Tree City USAs, according to the release.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president, said in the release. “The trees being planted and cared for by Mountain Brook are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy ... a better quality of life.”

The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation and education organization with a mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. Arbor Day 2020 is April 24. Visit arborday.org for more information.