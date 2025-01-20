City recognizes Public Works employees for efforts during extreme weather

× Expand gabort - stock.adobe.com

The city has recognized employees of the Public Works Department for their efforts to keep the city safe and functioning during extreme weather.

Councilman Gerald Garner took to social media on Sunday to sing the praises of these individuals, and thanked them for their hard work. He noted that Public Works is busy preparing Mountain Brook for this week's freezing temperatures as responding to severe weather is a standard part of their job.

Watch the full video from Garner below: