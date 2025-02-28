City releases March event calendar

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook March 2025 events calendar.

The city of Mountain Brook has released it's March calendar.

Here are the upcoming meeting and event dates and times:

Planning Commission: March 3, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Board of Landscape Design: March 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Editorial Board: March 5, 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.

Chamber of Commerce V2V Run: March 8, 8 to 11 a.m.

Board of Education: March 10, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

City Council: March 10, 7 to 8 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Board: March 11, 5 to 6 p.m.

Board of Zoning Adjustment: March 17, 5 to 6 p.m.

O'Neal Library Board: March 18, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

Village Design Review Committee: March 19, 9 to 10 a.m.

Chamber of Commerce Board: March 20, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

City Council: March 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

For the most current information and any updates to the schedule, please refer to the city's official calendar at mtnbrook.org