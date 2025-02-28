City releases March event calendar

by

The city of Mountain Brook has released it's March calendar.

Here are the upcoming meeting and event dates and times:

  • Planning Commission: March 3, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Board of Landscape Design: March 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Editorial Board: March 5, 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.
  • Chamber of Commerce V2V Run: March 8,  8 to 11 a.m.
  • Board of Education: March 10, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
  • City Council: March 10,  7 to 8 p.m.
  • Parks and Recreation Board: March 11, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • Board of Zoning Adjustment: March 17, 5 to 6 p.m.
  • O'Neal Library Board: March 18, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.
  • Village Design Review Committee: March 19, 9 to 10 a.m.
  • Chamber of Commerce Board: March 20, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
  • City Council: March 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

For the most current information and any updates to the schedule, please refer to the city's official calendar at mtnbrook.org