The city of Mountain Brook released their September calendar of events on Aug. 29.

September is full of regular council and committee meetings as well as a 9/11 ceremony and the Mountain Brook High School Homecoming Parade.

To view the full calendar, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/calendar/month/2024-09.