City sets budget for fiscal year 2020

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Ana Pridgen. The city of Mountain Brook has budgeted funds to install a new guardrail along Mountain Brook Parkway within the next year. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Ana Pridgen. The city of Mountain Brook has budgeted funds to refurnish the decorative street lights in English Village within the next year. Prev Next

The city of Mountain Brook has set its budget at $40.5 million for fiscal year 2020. The budget received approval from the City Council at its Sept. 9 meeting and takes effect Oct. 1.

“I am confident that the revenue projections in the 2020 budget are conservative, meaning they’re achievable, barring some economic meltdowns,” City Finance Director Steve Boone said. “I’m very comfortable with our revenue forecast as being achievable.”

The city’s finance committee convened Aug. 20 to review the 2020 budget, and the City Council met with department leaders Aug. 29 to run through it with them.

The budget projects $40.5 million in general fund revenues, which is an increase over the $39.3 million in projected year-end revenues for 2019.

Forty percent of the city’s general fund revenues are derived from real estate property taxes, and 28% of the revenues are derived from sales and use taxes. The city projects property tax revenue to increase, to $16.6 million, and sales and use tax revenue to increase as well, to $10.8 million, in 2020.

Meanwhile, the city has budgeted $40.2 million in general fund expenditures and transfers for 2020. With $40.5 million in expected revenue, Boone anticipates a general fund surplus of $378,000.

For 2019, Boone said he expected the city to finish about $1.4 million in the black. At the beginning of the fiscal year last October, the city budgeted only $217,000 as operating surplus, he said.

“That will give us a kickstart next year,” Boone said.

In addition to its general fund expenditures, the city has budgeted $7.4 million for capital projects. That money helps finance major improvements in each of the city’s departments.

Mountain Brook’s police and fire departments will receive the largest general fund allocations in 2020, as each gets 20%. Most of the public safety expenses are the same every year, though the 2019 budget included $725,000 for a new fire pumper truck.

In 2020, Fire Chief Chris Mullins has requested $33,000 to add a storage building to the drill tower at the department’s fire training facility and $15,000 to conduct a feasibility and site plan study for Fire Station No. 2 on Locksley Drive. It will help determine how the department can reconfigure the property to meet its needs.

During his meeting with the City Council Aug. 29, Mullins said MBFD has outgrown Station No. 2’s 57-year-old building.

Street and sanitation, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, will receive the next highest allocation of the general budget funds in 2020, at 19%. Public Works has a number of capital projects on tap for the upcoming fiscal year.

They include installing a guardrail along Mountain Brook Parkway; repairing bridges on Caldwell Mill Road, Old Brook Trail and Canterbury Road; improving roads at Lane Parke; repairing the drainage system on South Brookwood Road; refurnishing the decorative street lights in English Village; and constructing sidewalks on Dunbarton Drive, Hagood Street, Pine Ridge Road and North Woodridge Road.

Public Works will benefit in 2020 from the additional revenue generated by the state’s new gasoline tax. The tax will jump by 6 cents per gallon over the next year and provide the city with an extra $150,000. That money will help offset the costs of Mountain Brook’s annual street resurfacing, which runs between $700,000 to $800,000 per year.

“The 6 cent gasoline tax will be very beneficial to the city with respect to its street resurfacing program,” Boone said.

In 2020, the Emmet O’Neal Public Library will receive 9% of the general budget funds. Notably, it will receive an additional $50,000 to increase Emmet O’Neal’s circulation of digital materials. Library Director Lindsy Gardner said the library’s print and digital collections are growing, but the high cost of e-books has prevented it from expanding its digital collection as much as it would like.

While $1,000 can buy 37 print books, it can only buy 18 e-books, Gardner said.

“That has slowed our ability to meet that demand,” she said.

Currently, Gardner said the library has 38,000 digital materials compared to 213,000 print materials. The library would like to see the amount of money allocated toward growing its digital collection increase by $25,000 annually through 2022.

In 2019, the library received funding to install a turn-key radio frequency identification (RFID) system and additional self-checkout stations.

“That’s been a very successful project we are happy to bring to a close,” Gardner said.

The Parks and Recreation and Finance departments will both receive 4% of the general budget funds in 2020.

In the next year, the parks department plans to build a restroom at Crestline Field, make $250,000 in improvements at the Athletic Complex, upgrade playground equipment at Canterbury Park and relandscape around the pedestrian bridge over Shades Creek.

The department also will use $10,000 to purchase eco-friendly power equipment.

“I think we’re making some good improvements in parks and recreation,” City Manager Sam Gaston said.

The Finance Department, meanwhile, will use part of its funding to make about $80,000 in security upgrades at City Hall. They include installing bullet-resistant glass and panic buttons in the service mall at City Hall, Boone said.

The 2020 budget also includes a 1.75% pay raise for employees to compensate for the rising cost of living.

Overall, Boone said he feels good about the state of the city’s finances.

“Yes, I’m very comfortable where we are budgetarily,” he said