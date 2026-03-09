City shares updates on US 280 construction and bridge work

× Expand Image courtesy of City of Mountain Brook

The City of Mountain Brook recently shared several updates from the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) regarding ongoing construction along the U.S. 280 corridor.

At the Cherokee Road intersection heading east onto U.S. 280, the acceleration lane has been temporarily removed while crews widen the median. The lane will be restored once the median work is completed and the travel lanes are shifted into their final configuration.

Work on the Pump House Road bridge project has also progressed. ALDOT recently shifted traffic onto the new Pump House Road bridge as crews continue widening U.S. 280 between Homewood and Interstate 459.

Beginning Sunday, March 8, crews started demolishing the old bridge during overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Those nightly closures will continue through the remainder of the week, with similar closures expected March 15-19.

The final phase of demolition will require a full closure of U.S. 280 at Pump House Road during the weekend of March 20-22, weather permitting. ALDOT said additional details and recommended detours will be announced soon.

Once the bridge work is complete, widening construction will continue in the area. The improved section of highway, which carries about 100,000 motorists each day, is expected to open to traffic by Oct. 1.

Officials also noted that a water main leak on Overton Road has not yet been repaired after two attempts. Pothole patching in the area will not occur until the leak is resolved. After U.S. 280 is paved, a temporary driving surface will remain in place for several months so that any additional leaks can be addressed before the final resurfacing.