City shares yard cleanup reminders as Spring season gets underway

The city of Mountain Brook has shared yard cleanup reminders for residents to keep in mind as they get busy in the garden this Spring.

Homeowner-generated yard waste is collected Monday through Friday and materials should be placed no more than 3 feet from the curb and away from obstructions such as power poles, trees and wires. Branches may not be longer than 6 feet and cross ties (railroad ties) will not be collected. They contain creosote and are not accepted by landfills.

Construction materials will not be collected by the city at any time. Any tree cutting and trimming work done by a contractor must be removed by the contractor. Contractors should be licensed in Mountain Brook and should be aware of the contractor requirements and know they are responsible for removal.