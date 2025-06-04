City shares June calendar of events

The city of Mountain Brook has released their June calendar of events, showing a month full of city meetings as usual.

The Planning Commission met on Monday and the Editorial Board met Wednesday. Future meetings are as follows:

June 5

• 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. — City Council budget meeting

June 6

• 9 to 10 a.m. — Board of Education

June 9

• 7 to 8 p.m. — City Council

June 10

• 5 to 6 p.m. — Parks and Recreation Board

June 16

• 5 to 6 p.m. — Board of Zoning Adjustment

June 17

• 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. — O’Neal Library Board

June 18

• 9 to 10 a.m. — Village Design Review Committee

June 19

• 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce Board

June 23

• 7 to 8 p.m. — City Council