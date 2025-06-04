City shares June calendar of events

Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook
The city of Mountain Brook has published their calendar of events for June 2025.
The Planning Commission met on Monday and the Editorial Board met Wednesday. Future meetings are as follows:
June 5
• 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. — City Council budget meeting
June 6
• 9 to 10 a.m. — Board of Education
June 9
• 7 to 8 p.m. — City Council
June 10
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Parks and Recreation Board
June 16
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Board of Zoning Adjustment
June 17
• 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. — O’Neal Library Board
June 18
• 9 to 10 a.m. — Village Design Review Committee
June 19
• 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce Board
June 23
• 7 to 8 p.m. — City Council