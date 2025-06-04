City shares June calendar of events

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The city of Mountain Brook has published their calendar of events for June 2025.

The city of Mountain Brook has released their June calendar of events, showing a month full of city meetings as usual.

The Planning Commission met on Monday and the Editorial Board met Wednesday. Future meetings are as follows:

June 5

• 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. — City Council budget meeting

June 6

• 9 to 10 a.m. — Board of Education

June 9

• 7 to 8 p.m. — City Council

June 10

• 5 to 6 p.m. — Parks and Recreation Board

June 16

• 5 to 6 p.m. — Board of Zoning Adjustment

June 17

• 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. — O’Neal Library Board

June 18

• 9 to 10 a.m. — Village Design Review Committee

June 19

• 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce Board

June 23

• 7 to 8 p.m. — City Council