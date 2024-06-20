City showing continued support for Lulu Gribbin

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Mountain Brook Facebook page

The city of Mountain Brook is showing their support for the Gribbin family and Lulu’s recovery from injuries sustained during a shark attack in Florida on June 7.

Smith's Variety is making and selling purple bows, with 100% of the net proceeds from bow sales going directly to the Gribbin family via the Caring for Lulu fund, aiding Lulu and her family as they navigate the road to recovery.

The store is located at 45 Church Street in Crestline Village and is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bows can be ordered by calling the store at 205-871-0841.