City to apply for grant to aid construction of bridge at Caldwell Mill Road

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Monday, Oct. 26 — voted to apply for a Rebuild Alabama Act grant to help fund the city’s construction of the Caldwell Mill Road bridge.

The grants are administered by the state of Alabama using money from the gas tax. The grants are as much as $250,000 and require no match from recipients.

Applications are due by Nov. 30, said Blair Perry of Gresham Smith, an engineering and planning firm that works with the city.

The city’s application for the grant last year was rejected, Perry said.

However, the bridge is now close to being “a shovel-ready project,” he said. “I think that will be looked on favorably by the (grant) committee.”

Members also sought to help facilitate the rapid growth of Pet Vet Express, a veterinary clinic located at 253 Country Club Park in Crestline Village.

They voted to grant the clinic a conditional use that will allow applicant Mike Mahaffey to move its popular pet grooming service to 208 Country Club Park.

“We've been in the original location for 4 years, and it has grown beyond any expectations that we had,” Mahaffey told the council. “We already have over 2,000 clients.”

He said that the business is booking “two weeks out on grooming” and needs the extra space.

Other business