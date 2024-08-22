City to celebrate return of Lulu Gribbin with parade

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Mountain Brook Police Department Lulu Gribbin and her family will be escorted by the Mountain Brook Police Department through the streets of Mountain Brook for a parade on Saturday, August 24th at 4:00 PM to celebrate Lulu's return home.

The city of Mountain Brook will celebrate Lulu Gribbin's return home with a parade on Saturday.

Gribbin, a Mountain Brook teen who was critically injured in a shark attack at a Florida beach on June 7, has recovered from her injuries out of state. This is the first time she will be back in Mountain Brook since the attack.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Mountain Brook Police Department will escort the Gribbin family for the parade on Saturday at 4:00 PM. They will begin near the traffic circle in Mountain Brook Village, proceed eastbound on Montevallo Road, and then turn onto Church Street into Crestline Village. The parade will end at La Paz.

The family will give no interviews to the media and will go straight home after the parade ends.

No streets will be blocked for this parade. Attendees may line both sides of Montevallo Road to show their support for Lulu, but they may not block or obstruct the flow of traffic along the roadway. The police department asks people to be mindful when parking on neighborhood streets to ensure emergency vehicles can access those areas if the need arises — do not park on both sides of the street.